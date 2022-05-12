Some cool pictures that were sent to us yesterday- check this out. This is in the southern part of Virginia Beach in the back bay community. Notice anything missing? There’s no water!

Joe Kindley – Back Bay in Virginia Beach

The frequent north and northeast wind we’ve been seeing from the low offshore has pushed the water out of the bay and moved it further south. This has caused the water level to drop significantly in some areas of Virginia Beach.

We see a similar effect sometimes in Corolla and Duck, on the Currituck Sound where the water can also blow out of the sound and cause lower than normal water levels. As the wind relaxes, the water will return.