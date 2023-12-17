Buckle up – as the wet and windy Sunday night continues. There’s hope on the horizon as we will eventually welcome a brighter week of weather.

Tornado Watch is in effect for Dare County until 8 PM Sunday.

Flood Watch is in effect until 6 AM Monday for the entire region.

Rain will become more scattered in nature headed into the night, but it will remain heavy at times. Excessive rainfall will cause flooding in spots as rain totals will pile upwards of 3″. Be wary of water on the roadways and low lying areas tonight! If you have to travel before the sun comes up Monday morning, give yourself a few extra minutes and use extra caution – it’s much harder to spot any flood waters on the road at night.

We’ll also have to throw in a few strong thunderstorms as well tonight – especially for the Outer Banks and those around the Albermarle Sound. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado possible.

Wind will steadily increase into the night as well, especially at the coastline. Expect wind gusts around 40mph for most locations, with winds gusting 50+mph at the coast and along the Outer Banks. Strongest wind gusts are expected through 2/3 AM Monday.

The wind will lead to coastal flooding for the communities along the northern part of the Abermarle Sound, Back Bay area in VA Beach and the James, York and Rappahannock Rivers. Parts of the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore could also see some higher than normal tides. The highest tide will occur close to 3 AM Monday for the James and York Rivers.

In North Carolina along the Albemarle Sound, keep an eye on the water level. Some minor to moderate tidal flooding can be expected tonight. If you have a property along the shoreline, make sure you stay tuned for any further updates to the tide level. There will also be issues on NC-12 with ocean overwash tonight and early Monday morning.

Scattered showers will hold into early Monday morning, before the big system pulls away to the northeast. The blustery wind shifts out of the northwest – but this time around they’ll pull in dry and cold air. This will help carve out some sunshine Monday afternoon and set up a brighter, but colder week of weather moving forward.

Things calm down Tuesday as the cold air settles in – temperatures drop big time though. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s for a stretch this week, with highs temperatures struggling to hit 50°.

Stay dry, and stay weather aware tonight!