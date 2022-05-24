We are looking at a wet weather pattern over the next few days, but it’s questionable if we’ll have enough rain to the end the drought over parts of the region. Here is the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor

We have had some periods of rain over the last couple of weeks, but we did have a big deficit for a while up until then. We did have some rain last night. It was mostly light, but it was heavy for a time over northeast North Carolina.

Rainfall Last Night

Ahoskie had about 0.4″ of rainfall. However, some areas has much less than that.

Rainfall Forecast

My weather watcher Barry up in Gloucester, VA had 0.3″. It was raining there for a while.

Today we’ll have on and off rain showers through the day. A weak area of low pressure was moving slowly along a stationary front. It was surrounded by some residual/tropical moisture.

Regional Weather Map

The area of low pressure will gradually slip offshore later today. As that happens there may be some briefly heavy rain around midday or the early afternoon. At least over parts of the region.

Future Trak (Early Afternoon)

We’ll stay cloudy all day with easterly winds at 10-15mph. So high temps are only going to be in the upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees below average.

Tomorrow the low will linger offshore. A lot of moisture and a few showers will wrap around the system on the back-side. This will bring us some scattered rain showers. However, the chance will be much lower than today. Over the next 36 hours we could pick up about a half an inch up to an inch. A few spots may see 1-2″, but that will be very limited.

Rainfall Forecast

Hopefully, that heavier rain will drop over inland North Carolina. That could help to knock down the drought there.

We’ll be in-between systems on Thursday. So it might actually be a decent day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with only some isolated showers in the region. High temps will warm to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As we go through Friday, however, a cold front will be approaching from the west. We’ll have some rain picking up ahead of it. There may be a lot of rain as we go into the evening.

GFS Model (Friday Evening)

The forecast has been a little tricky lately. So I’m not going to go into the Memorial Day weekend forecast too much. For now I’ll just say that I think we’ll have a few showers on Saturday with high temps near 80. I’m hoping for quieter weather Sunday and Monday. I’ll have more details on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler