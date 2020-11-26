Blog: Wet Thanksgiving 2020!

Of course….Why wouldn’t we have rain on Thanksgiving 2020? Keep in mind that it could be worse. One Thanksgiving (I think it was 2006) we had a powerful nor’easter in the area. I’ve also worked some Thanksgivings when we had a chance for severe weather (Not all here). We won’t have that today. So that’s something to be thankful for. I’d be even more optimistic and say that we need the rain, but that’s just not true.

Anyway, we will have some rain today. There have already been a lot of showers this morning. There were even a few heavy downpours.

Scattered Showers This Morning

There is a warm front to our north with a cold front to the west.

Regional Weather Map

There is a lot of moisture in the region. We have a breezy south wind which is pulling up even more moisture. As we go through the day there will be some drier air in the upper levels coming in from the west. So the rain showers should be more isolated this afternoon and evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The big line of showers will move offshore during the evening, but the front will still be coming through.

GFS Model This Evening

So that’s why we sill have a slight chance for rain into the evening. High temps will be in the low 70s today. That is well above the average high of 59. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers tonight. Then we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. The front will stall out to our south. So some isolated showers could push back north for a time.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

It will be cooler on Friday with highs in the low 60s. Then we’ll dry out over the weekend as the front pushes far offshore. High temps will be near 60 with partly cloudy skies. A big area of low pressure is forecast to move through on Monday. This will bring us a lot of rain and wind with possibly some scattered thunderstorms.

Have a good/safe Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler