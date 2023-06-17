After yesterday’s bout with several rounds of severe weather, sunshine and dry weather settles into Hampton Roads for the weekend, setting up a nice stretch of weather.

Highs will climb into the low and mid 80s for many locations across the region and with a gentle breeze out of the northwest, humidity will get cut down a bit. Take advantage, get out and enjoy! The dry and bright weather will continue for Father’s Day (Sunday) and Juneteenth (Monday), with temperatures likely reaching the mid 80s.

A northeast wind will then develop in the Tuesday & Wednesday timeframe, this will drop our temperatures back down to either side of 80° and bring back a few more clouds into the region. Once moisture moves in from the south towards the end of the week we’ll introduce some more rainfall, and we could get a good dose.

Friday’s thunderstorms rattled many of us across town, with several warnings issued from the National Weather Service due to damaging wind and hail. Many, especially across the Southside and Peninsula, got soaked with heavy rain.

Tropically speaking, while we are a few weeks into hurricane season we’re monitoring the next potential area of tropical development. Deep into the Atlantic basin we go, over 3,000 miles away from Hampton Roads, an area of showers and thunderstorms tries to gain steam as it treks west through open waters.

By mid to late week the area is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone of sorts, by this point in time the potential system will be near the Lesser Antilles islands. From there, track and intensity is uncertain. No impacts expected as of now here at home, we’re just monitoring the developments. Check back this week for more details!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro