Blog: Weather Starts Improving!

The weak area of low pressure from yesterday has finally left the building. It did bring some heavy rain to the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula for a time.

Rain Yesterday

Now the low has fallen apart as it has moved far to the northeast. High pressure has built back into the region.

Regional Weather Map

We had some thick fog this morning, but once it burns off then we’ll have some nice weather. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll have a south wind at 8-12mph. So high temps will rise up into the upper 70s.

Forecast Temps Today

There may be a stray shower here by the end of the day, but most of the day will have some great weather.

Outdoor Forecast

At the same time, there will be some very warm and unstable air today over the Tennessee River Valley. There is also a strong area of low pressure out there. So, unfortunately, they have a “High” risk for severe weather between there and other parts of the Southeast.

Severe Risk (Today)

The low will pass well to our west/northwest tomorrow. It will also lose a lot of it’s energy. However, there will be a cool front moving through our region later in the day. There may be a couple of isolated showers in the morning ahead of the front with a couple of thunderstorms over North Carolina early. However, the majority of tomorrow will be a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be strong out of the southwest then west. They will gust up to 30mph. This will drive the high temperatures up into the 80s. I’m calling for mid 80s. If we hit 85 degrees, then that will break the record of 84 set back in 1939.

We’ll cool down on Saturday. High temps will be closer to 70 degrees. It should be very nice out with partly cloudy skies. There will be a north breeze. Well warm up again on Sunday. High temps will rise to the upper 70s. However, there will be scattered rain showers again. Perhaps a couple of thunderstorms. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler