Yesterday’s forecast went as expected. We ended up with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with a cluster of downpours in the evening.

Heavy Rain Yesterday Evening

We had some good amounts of rain in the region. Most areas had about a half an inch to three quarters of an inch. However some lucky location picked up more than an inch.

24 Hour Rainfall Totals

My weather watcher Barry in Gloucester picked up about 1.3″ of rainfall. Scott in Yorktown had a little over an inch. The Virginia Beach reading is from NAS Oceana. I think there was heavier rain over other parts of the city. Langley, AFB had over an inch. This will really help out in the short and long term. Hopefully, it will help out with the recent brush fires.

You may have noticed that yesterday’s storms dropped down straight from north to south. The jetstream is taking a big dip over our region. This fast moving river of air in the upper levels is a driver of storms. So yesterday it was lined up north to south over our region. Today is is move northwest to southeast.

Jetstream Over The U.S.

There is a cool front that also was dropping southward. Today it will very slowly sink to the south and southwest.

Regional Weather Map

There is another cool front to the west. These two fronts will basically merge and sink southward. So we’ll cool down today to the upper 70s, but it is going to stay humid. So it won’t feel refreshing.

Temperature Forecast

The extreme heat will move southeastward towards Florida. So they will have highs in the 100s all the way down to Jacksonville, FL.

With all of the local features mentioned for our area, we’ll have some more scattered rain showers today. There could be an isolated thunderstorm, but most of the showers will be light and scattered. There will be more scattered rain showers dropping in from the north through the early afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Then we’ll finally start drying out between the late afternoon into the evening. We could pick up another tenth of an inch or two.

Tonight we’ll dry out with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. We’ll be a little drier tomorrow with high temps near 80 degrees. It should be pretty nice out. We’ll have a light northeast breeze.

Then we’ll have some nice weather this weekend as well. Highs will be in the 80s with fair skies.

In world news…. We had some pretty heavy rain last night. However, there has been some very bad flooding over parts of China recently. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. Here is the article with more information: Recent flooding in China.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler