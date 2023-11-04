A gradual warming trend continues through the weekend, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

For Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies across much of the area. We have high pressure to our west, with a trough off the coast. This trough will provide a few showeres to the southern OBX towards Hatteras, Avon and Buxton. A little extra cloud cover will move into the OBX too.

Otherwise, a nice calm Saturday is expected across the area with temperatures warming up a bit into the upper 60s to near 70. Tomorrow, on Sunday, we’ll be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 once again.

The week ahead continues our warming trend, with dry conditions expected through the area. Highs will climb into the 70s for most of next week. Our next rain chance will approach late week with a few showers Friday, potentially lingering into Saturday morning. It’s been quite awhile since we’ve seen any rain in the area – so we could use some.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

