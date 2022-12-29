Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s as we go through Thursday. Similar temperatures will occur on Friday with highs in the low 60s for most.

This warm up comes as we see our wind shift to a more southerly and southwesterly direction. In addition to the warm temperatures, it will also bring in a bit more moisture and by the weekend – some rain chances.

A front will approach from the west on Saturday – New Year’s Eve – leading to scattered showers through the day. These will linger into the late evening hours. In fact, we could see a t-storm or two in the evening! A wet end to 2022 looks likely.

Rainfall totals around the region will be around a half an inch to 1″ of rain. Isolated higher amounts will be possible in any t-storms that pop up.

I thought this was kind of cool. The Sentinel-2 satellite passed overhead earlier this week. In the images captured by the satellite, you can see the ice that formed in many of our marshes over the weekend.

Cool picture from yesterday of Hampton Roads from the Sentinel-2 satellite… pic.twitter.com/sxfVGAqjsl — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) December 28, 2022