We will end the weekend on a warmer note after high only in the 30s on Saturday. Showers will move in late in the day Sunday, but most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry.

Highs this afternoon will be around 50-55 region wide. Expect mostly cloudy skies to develop by midday. Most of the morning and early afternoon should be dry. However, we will end the day with some rain.

Showers will lift north as we go through the afternoon from SC and NC. These showers will be with us through the evening leading to scattered rain and a few downpours through the early overnight. If you have plans around 1-2 pm I think you’ll be mostly okay but by 3-4pm and certainly 4-6pm, we’ll be seeing some showers.

Overnight, skies clear out and the wind shifts direction to the north. A bit of a breeze develops on Monday. Air temperatures will be in the 50s but it will feel like the upper 40s thanks to the wind.

Heading into the rest of the week – temperatures will be on a warming trend. We’ll see an area of high pressure slide to our south and east by Tuesday, leading to a wind out of the south and southwest. This will help to increase our temperatures. By Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s. They’ll stay that way through the remainder of the week.

A few showers are expected by Thursday and into Friday. A few could linger into Saturday too.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

