Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s region wide. It should be a very nice day, with humidity relatively low. We will see a bit of an increase in our humidity Monday/Tuesday, which will lead to a higher chance of showers and storms.

Sunday evening, Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon – we’ll have a chance for showers and storms. The best chances will be late in the day all days – but Tuesday we could see a few storms earlier in the afternoon and that could promote a higher chance for stronger storms.

Main concern for Tuesday would be heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll have to watch for some isolated flooding Monday/Tuesday as well.

After Tuesday, our rain chances will fade but so will the temperatures. We’ll only be in the upper 60s to near 70 Wednesday, before climbing towards the end of the week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter