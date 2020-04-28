Blog: Warmer Temps Are Underway!

This morning started off downright cold. We had low temps in the 30s and 40s. There were even a couple reports of light frost. However, we will warm up nicely today. We have high pressure to our southeast. We’ll have a light southwest wind today along with partly cloudy skies. There is a warm front to our west that will skirt our area.

Regional Weather Map

Some models suggest that we’ll have a couple of spotty showers towards the end of the day. However, most of us will not see it, and the bulk of the day will be rain-free. High temps will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll warm up even more tomorrow as the winds pick up out of the south. High temps will be closer to 80 degrees.

Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have partly cloudy skies. Our Future Trak model is showing an isolated shower in the afternoon, but I am keeping the forecast dry for now. We’ll have a south wind at 10-15mph.

Things will be quiet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. However, a slow-moving cold front will steadily push towards us from the west during the day Thursday. The models have slowed down the timing of the front. So now it looks more likely during the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a line of showers and storms pushing towards the region. There will be a lot of rain with some gusty south winds.

Line Of Showers And Storms Thursday

There will also be some thunderstorms with the front. This will move out by Friday, but a stray shower could linger as a strong area of low pressure moves just to our north. High temps will be near 70. So far things look pretty quiet on Saturday. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler