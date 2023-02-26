We will start Sunday with some clouds around but see some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s region wide thanks to a W/SW wind of around 5-10 mph.

Monday is kind of a weird day weather wise. We will start the day in the 50s and stay there through much of the day. As a warm front lifts north in the evening, temperatures will rise quickly into the 60s. But most of the daylight hours will be cool with partly to mostly cloudy skies. So, on our 7 day I’ve put a temperature in the 50s. Your phone app may show some 60s because that will actually be the high temperature.

In terms of rain chances, we’ll see some showers move in late in the evening and last until around midnight. Rainfall totals overall will be light. The rain will move out by Tuesday morning setting up a nice day with highs in the upper 60s.

We stay mild Wednesday and into Thursday. Our next weather system approaches on Thursday with scattered rain likely. Some of the rain could be locally heavy on Thursday and Friday. Some models show over 1″ of rain for our region. We’ll get a more precise number as we get closer and get some more model data but a soaking rain is possible.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

