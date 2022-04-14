Another warm day is expected across the area, ahead of a cold front which moves in overnight. This front will bring some showers and storms this evening.

Our weather setup this morning has gusty winds out of the southwest helping to bump up our temperatures. This morning, a cold front is stretched across the Appalachians. This front will be the focal point for some showers and storms to develop later this afternoon.

The most likely time for the showers/storms will be late this evening into the early overnight. A few could have gusty winds with them.

After the front comes through, we’ll see cooler temperatures Friday with highs in the mid 60s. A little warm up back into the 70s on Saturday, before another cool down on Easter Sunday into the 60s for highs.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter