Blog: Warm & windy today. Cooler and wetter most of the week.

We are coming off of a warm weekend. High temps yesterday were in the upper 70s to low 80s over the region. It was very nice! I did get some good time outside with the family and pet, but I had to take a break (for 3 hours) to watch the new Batman movie.

Today is going to be another warm day. However, the wind is going to be an issue. We have high pressure offshore with a warm front to our north. There is a strong cold front off to the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be in the large warm zone today. There will be strong storms to our west, but high pressure should keep the rain away from our area during the day. Winds were already strong this morning. We had some gusts between 25-30mph out of the southwest. However, winds will increase today. They will gust up to 35mph, and a few gusts to 40mph will even be possible.

Wind Gust Forecast

Between the wind and a good amount of sunshine temps will warm up dramatically! We’ll aim for the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. It will probably be in the upper 70s on the Eastern Shore.

There won’t be any rain during the day, but rain and storms are likely to our west. However, there will be some scattered rain showers tonight as the cold front arrives.

Future Trak (This Evening)

There will already be some gusty winds around. Rain could be briefly heavy as the front swings through. There could also be a couple of thunderstorms. We’ll drop down to near 50 degrees overnight. Then tomorrow temps will be stuck in the low 50s. We’ll have a few rain showers very early in the day. Then we’ll be dry and breezy.

By Wednesday the front will stall out to our south. We’ll be wet and chilly. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

Rain is very likely between the early morning and the mid afternoon.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

We’ll have more rain showers on Thursday and Friday as temps warm a little bit. We won’t have much rain in the next 24 hours, but we could pick up an inch or two between today and Wednesday night.

Rainfall Forecast Through Wednesday (GFS Model)

We do need rain again. We haven’t had much in the last couple of weeks. So we are back to abnormally dry in the U.S. Drought monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Rain would be a good thing. We are going into growing season soon. Plus, I think we need some rain to watch out the pollen and the dust. However, I think the dry weather has been limiting some of the recent growth. So when the rain comes the grass, trees, and plants will probably kick into high gear. Maybe Wednesday’s chill will put a pause on that….briefly.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler