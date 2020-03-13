Blog: Warm/Windy Friday. Temperature Drop (Again) This Weekend.

We have some very warm air in place today. A warm front lifted up from the south early this morning. It caused scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning.

Regional Weather Map

The warm front will lift to our north through the afternoon, and the showers will become more isolated/spotty this afternoon. The wind will be strong out of the southwest. It will run at 10-20mph with some gusts to 30mph.

Wind Speed Forecast

High temps will jump to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The record for today is 84 (2006).

A cold front will move in by the evening. This might cause another couple of isolated showers early. Then we’ll dry out tonight. Winds will turn out of the north. Temps will drop to the 40s.

We’ll be dry and cooler tomorrow. High temps will be in the upper 50s with increasing clouds. There will be some isolated showers late in the day as a wind-shift enters the area. We’ll have some more scattered showers Sunday morning, but they should push out by noon. Winds will be out of the north. So high temps will only rise to the low 50s. We’ll be cool and mostly dry on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s. Then we’ll warm up by Tuesday. High temps will rise back into the 60s. This will be for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll have some isolated showers. High temps will mainly be in the 60s next week.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler