Blog: Warm/Wet Weather Will Turn Into Cooler/Drier Conditions!

We’ve had a lot of warm and wet weather over the last few days. However, that will all come to an end later today. At least for a couple of days. When I got in this morning there was an area of severe storms over western Virginia and North Carolina. They were moving quickly to the east.

Over the past 3 days there have been big areas of storms developing over the Midwest, and they have been dropping to the southeast. The storm systems have been riding along the jetstream which has been dipping over the Midwest and helping to create these areas of storms.

Jetstream

Luckily our area had pretty stable air this morning. So the big cluster of storms became an area of light showers. After this area rolls through, we’ll be dry for a while. Skies will become partly cloudy. A warm front is pushing to our north, and a cold front is moving in steadily from the west.

Regional Weather Map

Winds today will be out of the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. High temps will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s. The cold front will arrive this afternoon. However, it will have some drier air with it. So we may only have some isolated showers or a stray thunderstorm during that time. The wind will turn out of the west behind the front.

Tonight we’ll dry out and clear out. However, the wind will stay strong out of the northwest. Low temperatures will drop down to the 40s. We’ll be dry and much cooler tomorrow. High temps eill drop to the low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. However, the wind will be strong out of the northwest. Some of the gusts could be up to 30 or 35mph. We’ll be dry and cool on Saturday with less wind. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We’ll warm up a little by Easter Sunday. High temps will be near 70. We’ll be partly cloudy for most of the day, but some scattered showers will move in late in the day.

Euro Model Late Sunday

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler