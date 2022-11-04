A nice weekend of weather is expected across the area with temperatures above average. We’ll see highs Friday in the low 70s, then climb into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday! We may even be able to sneak out 80° in a spot or two.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are what we expect to see in late September and early October – not so much November! The record for this weekend is 84 Saturday and 85 Sunday ,so I don’t think we’ll hit those but it’ll still be nice and warm.

The reason for the warmth? Relativly calm weather with a shift in the wind direction. We’ll see an area of high pressure slide off the coast today and remain off the coast into the weekend. That will allow for our winds to turn more out of the south/southeast through the weekend helping to bring the temperatures up.

A front will try to approach from the west on Sunday, but with the high off the coast it should stay to our west. Some models want to develop an isolated shower or two, but I’m skeptical of much rain. If you’re heading west from Hampton Roads this weekend, do expect some showers towards the mountains on Sunday.

Next week, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure to the south. We will likely see some wind increase as a result of this low, leading to breezy if not windy conditions by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some gusts to 40 mph will be possible. Rainfall chances will be determined by how much the low interacts with the stalled front and if we see any of that moisture come north. It’s a little too early to tell with much confidence if we’ll see rain chances, but if we do the best chances would be late in the week. Along the coast, waves will also build a bit and we may see some issues with beach erosion in the OBX. Stay tuned for updates on the late week rain chances.

Hope you have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

