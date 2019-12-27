Blog: Warm Weather Continues Into The Weekend!

This morning we started with more fog in the region. The temps were above freezing. So there was no icing potential. However, the fog was very thick and widespread.

Tower Cam

The fog will burn off by midday. Aside from that we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. It should be a pretty nice afternoon. High pressure is moving away from the area.

Regional Weather Map

So there will be more clouds than yesterday, but the sun will be out enough to bring us another warm day. We’ll also have a light southwest wind. High temps will rise to the low-mid 60s. We’ll basically stay warm through the next few days. We’ll be running in the mid-upper 60s Sunday and Monday.

Temperature Trend

We’ll finally cool down by the middle of next week.

In the mean time, the weather will be good for travel in the region today. There will be some ran and snow between the Texas panhandle and eastern Colorado. A little wet weather in the far northeast states.

National Travel Today

Tomorrow rain and snow will move into the Midwest. We’ll be dry here tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have some scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon into Monday. Then we should be dry for New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler