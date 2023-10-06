Welcome to Friday! We’ll see another nice day today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A stray shower or two could occur this afternoon across the region.

Overnight, skies will clear out some. A touch of fog could develop once again. Saturday morning, I expect to see partly cloudy skies as we wake up then increasing clouds through the morning. A few rain showers will work through the region. I don’t expect everyone to see rain. In fact, areas that do will have limited rain totals with amounts generally less than a quarter of an inch.

Winds will increase some tomorrow evening as the front moves through. Skies clear out Saturday night, setting us up for a cool morning Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon only climb into the mid 60s!

If you’re heading to any outdoor events this weekend, weather should be fine. Just may have to dodge that shower chance Saturday but don’t let it cancel your plans

In the tropics, Phillipe will pass by our coastline this weekend. Some rough surf can be expected, especially in the OBX. Elsewhere in the tropics, a system in the far eastern Atlantic has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Hope you have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter