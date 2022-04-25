The weather this last weekend was great! We had a lot of sunshine as expected. We had highs in the 70s on Saturday. Then yesterday temps rose to the mid-upper 80s over most of the region.

High Temps Yesterday

Today we’ll have more warm weather. We have high pressure just to our south, but there is a weak stationary front over the area.

Regional Weather Map

There is a strong cold front to the west, but it won’t arrive here until tomorrow. The stationary front won’t have much impact on our weather today. It will make the winds variable at 5-10mph. We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. High temps will vary. We’ll top off in the upper 70s to near 80 near the shore and on the Eastern Shore. We’ll be in the low-mid 80s in the metro. However, if you go just a little bit inland then temps will be in the mid-upper 80s.

High Temps Today

Tomorrow we’ll have a quiet first half of the day. We’ll be partly cloudy with a southwest breeze. There will only be some isolated showers up until about 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Then a few showers and storms will pop up between 1 and 3 p.m.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

As the cold front moves in from the west it will drop the temperatures during the late afternoon. It will also increase the chance for rain and storms.

Future Trak Early Evening

We’ll have some brief heavy rain and gusty winds in the region.

We’ll warm to the low-mid 80s before the front arrives. Then temps will fall to the 70s. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s by the early evening. This will be the beginning of some much cooler/drier air.

Muggy Meter

We’ll have high temperatures in the mid 60s on Wednesday with mostly dry conditions. Then high temps will only be near 60 degrees on Thursday. This is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

We really do need some rain. We had some a few days ago, but we haven’t had any since. Also, we probably won’t have any rain for the next 7 days following tomorrow. I think we are looking at a half inch up to an inch of rainfall.

Future Trak (Rainfall Forecast)

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler