Blog: Warm Saturday before a little snow Sunday

From one extreme to the other… that’s how we always seem to roll here in Hampton Roads!

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the 60s, sunny skies, and just a slight breeze from time to time. Without a doubt, a fantastic day to get outside if you can!

As of Saturday morning, we have a front to our west. Ahead of this front, warm air is moving in for Saturday. Late Saturday night clouds will begin to increase as a front approaches our area. This front has a ton of cold air with it – and we’ll feel it as we go into Sunday. Sunday’s temperatures will start out near 40, but fall through much of the day with afternoon temps in the mid to upper 30s. One of those weird days where our high temperatures will likely come in the morning.

As we go through Sunday morning, snow showers will push in from the west. It could mix a little as well with rain. These snow showers will continue on and off through Sunday afternoon/evening-with a few lingering into Sunday night and Monday morning.

So, how much snow? Well, I wouldn’t get too excited. This system does not look like it has a ton of moisture to work with. Combine that with the warm surface temperatures after several days in the 50s and 60s and we’re not expecting this to be a big deal. A light accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, elevated surfaces, cars, etc but just as quick as it falls I expect it will melt.

So all in all, another taste of winter on the way for Sunday. Maybe a good day to spend some time inside, watch the big game, eat some snacks and stay warm!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter