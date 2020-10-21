Blog: Warm & Humid Today. Tracking Hurricane Epsilon.

We started the day with some areas of fog. It was pretty thick in spots. After the fog burns off we will have a quiet and unseasonably warm day. We have high pressure in the region, and that will provide us with plenty of sunshine.

Regional Weather Map

Winds are light and out of the southeast. So high temps will rise to near 80 today. This won’t be a record, but it is well above the average of 69. Tomorrow the high will move a bit. So we’ll have more of a light northeast wind. So high temps will be in the upper 70s near the shore with 80s inland. It will be warm for a lot of the U.S., but it will still be chilly in the north/central U.S.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll stay warm and quiet for the next few days. High temps will mainly be in the 70s. A cool front will move into the region on Sunday. This will bring us our next decent chance for rain. High temps will be in low-mid 70s. However, that front will bounce back north quickly. So we’ll be back to near 80 by Monday of next week. No real cool air is expected for us for at least the next 7 days.

Hurricane Epsilon has been gaining strength. It became a hurricane last night. It is a category 1 hurricane east/southeast of Bermuda as of this writing. However, I noticed that a sharp eye just formed on the satellite.

Tropical Satellite

So I wonder if it will become even stronger than the short-term forecast. This morning’s forecast had it as a category 1 for the next few days, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a category 2 for a time. You can check here for the update on that. NHC.

Track Of Epsilon

Luckily there is more confidence that it will move east enough of Bermuda that they should have little impacts. The only impact that we will have here will be some higher waves along the coast. This is good news for the NSSA Surf Championships in Nags Head. Waves offshore will be up to 10ft around Friday.

Wave Forecast

Near shore waves could be about 7-8ft down there. However, this will also create a higher threat for rip currents. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler