Blog: Warm holiday weather. Travel weather looks good for many.

Christmas Eve is here, and I am in shock! It feels like we timed-warped over the last 2 weeks. Where did the days go? Well, today is going to be a pretty good day. We started off with lots of clouds this morning, but the sun shone through for a bit. It did make for a pretty scene.

Tower Cam This Morning

The clouds will roll out as we go through the day. High pressure is overhead with a warm front pushing to our north.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have some good weather in the region for travel today. The clouds from this morning will break up. Then skies will be partly cloudy for most of the area. There will be a southwest breeze. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. High temps will run up into the upper 50s to low 60s in the area.

Travel Forecast (Today)

Outside of a few showers over the Midwest, National travel will be fine over the eastern 2/3rds of the country. However, there will be some snow in the west that could disrupt travel there.

This evening our local weather will be quiet and mild. Temps will be in the 50s in the early evening. We’ll steadily drop to the 40s overnight.

Christmas Eve Forecast

Tomorrow morning we’ll have some more clouds in the region. There may be a sprinkle or a stray shower. That will mainly be north of the metro though. Temps will start in the 40s. Then we’ll warm up to the upper 60s during the afternoon.

Christmas Day Forecast

It should be good weather for travel for most of the area.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

A weak cool front will move through on Sunday, but high temps will only drop a few degrees behind it. So we’ll still be in the lower 60s during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll stay warm over the next 7 days. There may be a few showers by the middle of next week.

Happy holidays and safe travels!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler