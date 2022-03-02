Blog: Warm couple of days, but not a slam dunk forecast.

Yesterday was NICE! We had high temps in the 60s with lots of sunshine.

High Temps Yesterday

Overall, we will have some more nice weather during the next 2 days, but the temps will be a little tricky on both days.

Today we have a stationary front that has drifted down this way. It will stall out over the Chesapeake Bay. Meanwhile high pressure is to our south.

Regional Weather Map

We started with sunshine and a light southwest wind. However, as the boundary settles south a bit more, the winds will turn to out of the northeast and east.

Wind Forecast

The front will only create a few clouds. We’ll have fair skies and no precip. Temps will be a little mixed. They will run in the upper 50s on the Eastern Shore and possibly near the shorelline. They will be in the 60s in the metro with some 70s inland and south.

High Temperature Forecast

Tomorrow the stationary front will briefly lift north as a warm front. Then a stronger cold front will move in right behind it. So we’ll rise to the low 60s during the late morning. Then temps will fall to the 50s in the afternoon.

Forecast Temperatures (Tomorrow Afternoon)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible. On Friday the front will drop to the south. We’ll have colder air over the whole region. So the forecast will be simpler. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll have a northeast breeze, and we’ll be dry. Then that boundary will quickly shoot northward as a warm front on Saturday. High temps will rise to the low 60s. There may be a stray shower as that happens. Then we’ll be dry and very warm on Sunday. High temps will be in the mid-upper 70s. We’ll also be warm into early next week. Enjoy the nice weather!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler