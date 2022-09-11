Well, it’s back. After a decent break from the humidity, it’s returned and with it, some rain chances have returned for our Sunday.

Our winds have turned more southerly/southeasterly and that’s helping to bring in the humidity. Through the day today, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible this morning, but better rain chances develop into the afternoon. By late afternoon/evening – I expect to see some batches of rain moving across the region with some locally heavy downpours possible.

As a cool front approaches Monday – we’ll see another chance for afternoon rain. Some could be locally heavy again. Through Tuesday, rainfall totals will vary between 0.5 and 1″

Once we get past Tuesday, I expect some really nice weather as we head into the middle part of the week. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with a bit of a drop in our humidity Wednesday. As high pressure builds in, mostly sunny skies should prevail through the remainder of the week.

Hope you have a great Sunday! 
Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

