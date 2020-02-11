Blog: Warm And Breezy Today with Lots of Rain And Some Storms.

We will have a lot of rain in the region today. It will be warm, breezy, and humid. Especially for this time of year. We have a warm front to our north with a cold front just to our west.

Regional Weather map

There is a lot of moisture pushing into our area. We’ve already had some widespread rain this morning. The rain showers will be on and off through the day. There will be some breaks, but they won’t last long.

Future Trak (Midday)

The cold front will move into the region from the northwest as we get into the mid-late afternoon. This will create a line of showers and some thunderstorms.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The widespread rain and clouds will hopefully limit the instability later today, but there will be some strong upper level winds. This is enough to create a marginal risk for severe weather. At least for parts of the Southside and northeast North Carolina. Strong gusty winds will be the main threat. However, an isolated tornado will be possible. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest then westerly at 10-15mph. Some of the gusts could be up to 25mph outside of any storms. The showers and storms will drop to our south this evening as the front moves into North Carolina. We could see 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain. A few spots may reach an inch. This will keep the river swell going that we developed over the last few days. We’ll dry out tonight with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow we’ll be cooler and mostly dry. High temps will be in the lower 50s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There may be a few spotty showers later in the day, but there won’t be much. Rain will increase again tomorrow night into Thursday.

European Model (Thursday)

A warm front will lift back up from the south. We’ll have a lot of rain again with possibly a few thunderstorms. High temps will bounce up to the low 70s, and it will be breezy. A stronger cold front will drive through the area Thursday night. This will drop temperatures on Friday. Highs will only be in the upper 40s. We’ll be dry and breezy for Valentine’s Day. Then we’ll be dry and cold on Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, and high temps will be in the lower 40s. At least that should slow down some of the recent plant/tree growth. Hopefully, the local flora and fauna will do ok as we go back to freezing temps for a couple of mornings. We will warm up a little by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. For now the models have dried out Sunday, but stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler