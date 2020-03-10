Blog: Warm again today, but with clouds and isolated showers

Yesterday’s weather was fabulous as expected. We had a lot of sunshine and high temps were mainly in the low 70s with 60s near the shore.

High temps Yesterday

We’ll still be warm today, but sky conditions are changing. We had some sun popping through the clouds this morning. It briefly looked very pretty. Here was the view from one of the surfline.com cameras:

Brief Sun on the Surfline.com Tower Cam

Temps started in the upper 50s. However, clouds are already increasing. High pressure is scooting farther offshore, and moisture is streaming in from the west/southwest well ahead of a cold front.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be mostly cloudy today. There will be some isolated rain showers with a little better chance for rain during the evening commute 5-7pm. The wind will be breezy out of the southwest. It will run at 5-15mph with gusts up to 30mph. This will push the high temps back up to the low-mid 70s this afternoon.

The cold front will move in late tonight and tomorrow morning. We’ll have more of a northeast breeze tomorrow behind it, but it won’t be as strong as today. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers late in the day. It will be cooler with the breeze coming in off the water. So high temps will be in the upper 50s near the shore with low 60s elsewhere.

We’ll be mild with some similar weather on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s. We’ll be warmer on Friday. Winds will turn out of the southwest again. So high temps will rise back up to the low 70s. However, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and there will be a higher chance for rain. A stronger cold front will move in by Friday night. Unfortunately, this will cool us down again next weekend. Probably into the 50s. I won’t go into too much detail on that yet, as I wonder how far south the cold front will actually get before it settles. I’ll have an update on that tomorrow.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler