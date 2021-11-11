Blog: Veterans Day Looks Good! Rain Moves In Tonight!

We are looking good on this Veterans Day! There was a little bit of fog this morning and some chill in the air. Otherwise it was a pretty morning!

Tower Cam This Morning

We’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies today. Despite the chilly start to the day we’ll warm up quite a bit as we go into the afternoon. A warm front is slowly lifting to our north.

Regional Weather Map

Winds will pick up out of the south behind the front. They won’t be too strong, but they will pull up some warmer & slightly more humid air. They will also drive up the temps. So we’ll end up in the mid 70s later today with cooler temps north the metro and near the shore. There may be some isolated showers in the area by the early evening, but the chance is low.

Rain showers will move in overnight. The rain will increase between midnight and 5am.

Future Trak (Friday Morning)

There will be scattered rain showers for the morning commute tomorrow. There could even be a few heavy downpours. We’ll have a few rounds of showers tomorrow. The cold front will slowly move in from the west, but it probably won’t fully move through the region until later in the day. So I put our high temps in the mid 70s again. The rain showers will become more isolated by tomorrow afternoon.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

Then we’ll dry out in the evening.

You may have noticed that the Saturday forecast has changed since yesterday. It is basically drier and milder now. The reason is that the second punch of colder air probably won’t arrive until Saturday night. Also, the weak low that looked like it would pass just offshore is forecast to be a little farther east now. So I have partly cloudy skies for Saturday with highs in the 60s. High temps will drop to the mid-upper 50s on Sunday. Low temps will be in the 30s and 40s. Then we’ll have more chilly/dry air for the first half of next week.

We do need some rainfall still. Big-Time! We are down over an inch below the average rainfall for the month, and we are down almost 8 inches for the year. Between tonight and tomorrow we could pick up about a quarter of an inch with some locations getting 3 quarters of an inch.

Rainfall Forecast (Future Trak)

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor a large section of our region is now in a moderate drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Hopefully, we start getting some more rain soon. We’ll see. There’s not much forecast after tomorrow.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler