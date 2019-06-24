Blog: Typical Summer Week Ahead

For the first full week of summer, we’ll have some pretty typical summertime weather. We just came off of a great weather weekend. It was dry. It was mild. It was awesome…and it was my favorite kind of weather.

So over the weekend, we had high temperatures in the 80s with dew points in the 50s and low 60s. Today, we still have high pressure to our southeast, but there is a warm front approaching from the south.

Regional Weather Map

Even though the front is to our south for most of today, we’ll still heat up a little more. The surface wind will be a persistent/light southwesterly breeze. So high temps today will heat up to the upper 80s to low 90s.The dew points will rise more into the upper 60s to near 70. These are both pretty typical of this time of year, but you’ll notice the change from the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny. We may see some isolated showers and/or storms late in the day. Possibly holding off until the evening.

Tomorrow we’ll heat up a little more. Highs will be near 90. Dew points will be near 70. However, a cool front will move through in the early afternoon. That might drop the temps by the late afternoon as the winds turn northerly. But I think it will cool things down even more on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lower humidity. Then the heat and humidity will build right back from Thursday into next weekend.

Humidity Forecast



Speaking of temperatures…. it appears that some serious heat is going to be building over parts of Europe this week. It could be record breaking for June. (Glad my wife and I already visited Europe this year). Anyway, some temperatures there will likely reach or break 100 degrees Farenheit. This will last for almost a week in some cities. According to the article this is very early for this type of heat wave. Here is the article with more information: Early Summer European Heat Wave.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler