July in Hampton Roads often means heat, humidity and a few afternoon storms. That’s exactly what we’ll have this weekend, with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 and a chance of a few pop up storms in the afternoon.

Much of Saturday will be dry, but we’ll see increasing rain chances into the afternoon.

With the high amount of humidity, aka moisture in the air, we’ll see the potential for isolated flooding in the afternoon. A few areas of gusty winds could also occur with the stronger storms.

On Friday, some spots in our region saw several inches of rain while others saw very little rain at all.

Heading into the upcoming work week, the big story will be the heat. We’ll see afternoon highs climb into the 90s – mid to upper 90s at times through the middle part of the week. A few spots could hit 100!

The heat index will also be elevated, with feels like temperatures over 100.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

