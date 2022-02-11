Blog: Two more lovely days. Then a shot at some snow on gameday.

Yesterday was awesome outside! As expected it was warm and dry with lots of sunshine. Today will be very similar. After a chilly start to the day we’ll warm back up to the 60s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

High pressure is overhead, but centered slightly to the east. Meanwhile a strong cold front is developing over the north-central U.S.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow we’ll hold onto the warm weather. High temps will be in the upper 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We might even hit 70 in a couple of spots. We’ll have a lot of sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Winds will be light and out of the southwest. By the evening the front will be getting closer from the west. We’ll have enough moisture to pop out a couple of isolated showers, but the main precip will still be to our west.

GFS Model Saturday Night

The front will sweep in by Sunday morning. Temps will fall fast. I think we’ll be in the low 40s in the early morning. Temps will already fall to the upper 30s to around 40 by 5-8am. We’ll probably have some mixed precip in area. However, the models are different in the start time. Our Future Trak model is the earliest. It has some mixed precip in the area by about 6-8am.

Future Trak (Sunday Morning)

The GFS model starts up a mix around 8-10am. The Euro is later around midday, and the NAM is the latest at about 2-4pm.

NAM Model (Sunday Afternoon)

Our Future Trak model has the mix changing over to a scattered light snow showers through the midday and early afternoon.

Future Trak (Sunday Afternoon)

It has the precip ending by the evening. The GFS has the precip going longer. It continues a mix and some snow all the way through about 7-9pm. I think it’s too broad with the precip. It does hint at a mix along with the snow as you can see the pink edges of the precip shield.

GFS Model Sunday Afternoon

The NAM and the Euro are much more brief, but they have a line of mix changing to a line of snow showers. They both have things wrapping up between about 6 and 9pm. It’s hard to tell how each model is seeing things differently. I think Future Trak is hitting the front hard as it comes through, and then it dries things out a bit behind it. However, the other models seem to have more precip behind the front as the low forms offshore. Keep in mind that the timing is likely to change as the models obviously vary.

They may disagree on the timing, but luckily this time they agree more on the amounts. Most of the models have less than an inch of snow in Hampton Roads with a little more than an inch north and northwest of the metro.

Snowfall Forecast (Future Trak)

Snowfall Forecast (GFS)

The Euro still has the least amount as it keeps the precip as a mix for a longer time.

Snowfall Forecast (Euro Model)

The NAM has the highest amounts, but not too much higher.

Snowfall Forecast NAM

So it’s still too early for a snow forecast map. However, if I did it would probably be a blend of the first 3 models. They side with the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. Keep in mind that the ground is pretty warm now for February. I think I have some Daylilies that are starting to come up. Plus, surface temps will probably be above freezing for most of the day. So there should be a lot of melting. There may be some light amounts on some grass and decks, but the roads will probably be fine. It might be a little slushy as you go north and west towards Richmond or D.C., but that’s only if they get the 3 or more inches. Temps will likely fall to the low 30s by the evening. That will be around kickoff time for the Big Game.

Again, check back for updates on this. We’ll have them through the day.

We’ll be cold and dry on Monday. High temps will only be in the upper 30s. However, we’ll return to the 40s and 50s as we go into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler