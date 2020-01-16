Blog: Tumbling Temperatures

So far the month of January has been off the charts. We are running about 12 degrees above average up to this point. Every day except for one has been above average. Some have been way above average.

High Temps (January So Far)

However, we have a “temperature correction” headed our way. That’s like a stock market correction but for weather…. A strong cold front was pushing through Hampton Roads this morning.

Regional Weather Map

We were in the small warm pocket as I wrote the blog, but it won’t last long. Temps were in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning. They will top off in the low-mid 60s between the late morning and midday hours. The wind will increase out of the northwest as the front swings through. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Possibly 30mph. This will drop the temperatures this afternoon. They will pull back to the mid-upper 50s. Skies will clear through the day. By tonight the colder air will really sink into the region. Temps will drop down to the low 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s. We won’t warm up much tomorrow. High temps will only rise up to near 40 degrees.

Tomorrow’s Temps

We’ll have lots of sunshine as high pressure builds in, but the wind will be strong out of the north. We’ll have some gusts to 25-30mph. Wind chills will be in the low 30s (maybe even 20s) during the afternoon. We’ll warm up a little on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll have more clouds with some scattered showers late in the day. Then we’ll have more scattered showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll be dry for the rest of Sunday. High temps will be in the low 50s, but they will also probably drop during the afternoon. Then high temps will only be in the lower 40s on Monday. We’ll be dry for Martin Luther King Jr. day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s on Tuesday.

Despite our recent cool down. There was a headline from NOAA the other day about world temperatures. According to the recent press release, 2019 was the second hottest year on record. They also found that the ocean heat content was the warmest in recorded history. Here is the link with more information: 2019 2nd hottest year on record.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler