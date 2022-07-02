Tropical Storm Colin formed Saturday morning off the SC coast. This system is expected to track NE along the NC OBX but overall impacts should be minor. This is mainly a squally rain maker. Some gusty winds could occur too – in rain squalls and along the OBX Saturday into Sunday.

For Hampton Roads, Saturday will feature an occasional rain shower with a t-storm in spots. Mostly Sunny to at times partly cloudy skies can be expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the NC OBX, from Hatteras/Ocracoke north into the Duck area.

Colin will help to increase our moisture leading to a few tropical downpours for Hampton Roads. To our northwest is a cold front. This front will move in this weekend, helping to spark a few showers and storms. Downpours are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain will not be widespread across Hampton Roads. There will be a lot of dry time.

You may be wondering, where did this come from? Well, Friday afternoon, an area of low pressure formed off the SC coast. Overnight, the system got better organized – feeding off warm waters along the Gulf Stream.

The area along the SC coast is where we often see tropical systems form this time of the year. These “homegrown” systems form as fronts move south and stall along the coast, or t-storm complexes move off the coast – leading to an area of concentrated showers and storms that can turn tropical. Most of the time, these systems stay weak as they meander or move along the coast. Colin, looks to be one of these.

By Monday, Colin will be long gone and we’ll be looking pretty good. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with an isolated shower or two around. Not bad for the Fourth Fireworks and fun!

Hope you have a great weekend. Check back with us through the weekend for the latest on Colin and rain chances.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

