Blog: Trying To Warm Up. Some Rain Chances This Week.

It’s been tough to get outside lately and go for walks. At least over the past few days. This weekend was decent, but it was chilly with the breeze. We topped off around 50 on Saturday and in the mid 50s on Sunday. It’s nothing like the nice warm temps we had about a week ago.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

Unfortunately, we’ll still be a little on the cool side over the next couple of days. Today we’ll have highs in the upper 50s with some 60s inland and south.

Forecast Temps Today

It will be nice if you can get away from the breeze and out in the sun. The reason we still have that cool northeast wind is that we are under the squeeze play between a strong high to the north and a weak area of low pressure to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

There will be some scattered showers over the Outer Banks today with the highest chance closest to Hatteras and Rodanthe. A couple of stray showers may move inland (northeast North Carolina) However, the rest of the region will have a mix of sun and clouds and some nice weather.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We’ll have somewhat similar situation tomorrow, but the low will nudge a bit more to the north. This will create a decent chance for showers across North Carolina with some isolated showers in southeast Virginia. There will be some isolated showers in Hampton Roads as we get into the afternoon.

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the upper 50s with a couple of temps near 60 inland/south. The low will weaken, but it will also move over us on Wednesday. So we’ll have lots of clouds with some scattered showers. I think we’ll lose the northeast wind though. So high temps will probably be more in the lower 60s. Then we’ll have some nice weather on Thursday. High temps will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll warm up even more on Friday, but there will be more scattered showers in the region. Possibly a few thunderstorms. Stay tuned for updates on that.

In U.S. News… The Extreme Drought continues in the west. There has been some improvement in Colorado with the recent huge snow that they encountered, but it hasn’t ended the drought there.

Locally, we had a dry streak for a bit, but then more rain showers returned last week. We’ll have more rain over the next few days, but it doesn’t look to heavy nor too widespread. We’ll see what Friday brings.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler