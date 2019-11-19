Blog: Trying To Get Back Some Sunshine.

The clouds have been holding tough lately. Many people are hoping for some sunshine. It will pop out a little today. Then it will pop out some more tomorrow. There’s no big weather systems in our region. The closest one is a weak area of high pressure.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a light west wind today, and that should help to dry things out a bit. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy as we go through the afternoon. High temps will rise to the mid 50s. So at least we’ll warm up compared to the last few days.

We’ll have even more sunshine tomorrow, but the wind is forecast to pick up out of the northwest. This will keep temps down to about the same levels. We’ll be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. The wind will finally pick up out of the south on Friday with fair skies. This will bump up the high temps into the upper 60s. Then we’ll have a cool down over the weekend. There will be rain showers moving in on Saturday as a cold front swipes through the region, and it still looks like it will impact Saturday evening. Stay tuned for updates.

It has been a chilly November so far.

November Temps

Most of the month has been below average. I haven’t been able to say that for a while. In fact…so far we are 4.4 degrees below average. My gut says we’ll stay cool for about another week or two. Then we’ll probably warm up for a while. We’ll see.

There is still a tropical disturbance that we are watching east of the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Satellite

It is moving generally northwest. It has a high chance for brief formation before it gets wrapped up into a cold front. It is likely to stay out to sea. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler