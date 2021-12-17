Blog: Tricky temps today. Temps rise and fall through Sunday with some rain.

Today is going to be a tricky forecast. Why? You can thank a stalling out cold front for that. The front will stall out over our area between the late morning and the afternoon. A slight dip to the north or south could change the forecast quite a bit. So here we go….

As of the this morning the cold front was located between Fredericksburg and Gloucester. It was steadily sinking to the south. High pressure is offshore.

Regional Weather Map

This front is a dividing line between Spring-like conditions and typical Winter cold. Look at the temps this morning!

Temps This Morning

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through midday. There will be an isolated shower possible north of the metro through that time. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees by lunch-time with 60s north of the metro.

Future Trak (Midday)

As we go into the afternoon the front will hang out around the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula to the lower Eastern Shore. Temps north of the front will drop to the low-mid 60s. We’ll drop to the mid 60s in the metro, and we’ll stay in the 70s over North Carolina and near the state line.

Future Trak (Temps This Afternoon)

We’ll hold on to a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north/northeast at 8-12mph. There will be some higher gusts near the shore.

Wind Forecast Today

Keep in mind that if the wind turns a little early or a little late, OR if the front stalls a little later or sooner then it could change the temps greatly.

Tomorrow the forecast gets easier. The front will lift a little to the north as a warm front. Our whole region will warm up. We’ll top off in the low 70s with some 60s near the shore.

Temperature Forecast Tomorrow

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds again with some isolated rain showers possible over the whole region. The humidity will be a little higher today and tomorrow with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60.

By Sunday the front will drop back south as a cold front. This will drop the temperatures like a brick. We’ll be near 50 in the morning. Then we’ll drop to the 40s in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Sunday

We’ll have a lot of rain showers in the area in the morning.

Future Trak Sunday Morning

The rain showers will be on and off through the early afternoon. Then rain showers should taper off as we go into the late afternoon hours. The timing of that could change. So stay tuned for updates. Winds will be out of the north/northeast at 10-20mph with gusts possibly up to 30mph. It will be a pretty raw day, and it could be tough for some travelers and shoppers.

We’ll be dry and chilly on Monday and Tuesday with high temps in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. So back to reality for a bit. I actually don’t mind though. It will make it feel a bit more like the season.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler