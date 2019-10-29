Blog: Tracking Warm Temps And Rain Chances.

We have some pretty warm temperatures in the forecast for the next few days. While we will be mild, there is some very cold air over the Rockies today.

Forecast Temps

Locally our average high temperature is 66 for this time of Year. However, we’ll be rising into the low 70s this afternoon. High pressure is to our northeast. However, some moisture and clouds are pushing up (in the mid levels) from the south. Therefore, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. It will be a decent day. There may be a sprinkle or two, but most of you will not see it.

Tomorrow we’ll be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers possible. The chance is only 20%. High temps will be in the low 70s again. Then we get to Thursday…

So far Halloween looks ok, but there may be some showers in the morning into the early afternoon. Even those seem limited on the current models. The chance is only 30%, but the timing could change. For now it looks like the rain will push to our west during the evening for the trick-or-treaters.

Future Trak (Halloween Evening)

I’ll have a more confident forecast for that when it gets in range of the higher resolution computer models. Either way it looks like we’ll be warm. High temps will be near 80 during the afternoon (and humid) with temps in the 70s during the evening.

We’ll have a big cold front move into the region on Friday. There will be a good chance for more rain (60%). Then we’ll be cool and dry for the weekend. Even chilly at times. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler