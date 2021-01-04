Blog: Tough To Dry Out Lately!

I made it outside to one of the local parks on Saturday. It was nice to enjoy an oasis of dryness in what seemed like a long stretch of wet weather. We then had a lot of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, clouds and drizzle hung out until yesterday evening. High temps were only in the 40s. The area of low pressure causing the damp weather has finally moved out. It is now off the Northeast coast. High pressure is edging in from the west locally.

So we’ll have our sunshine back today. We’ll be partly cloudy for the bulk of the day. However, we’ll also have a north/northwest wind at 5-15mph. This will keep the temps from climbing. So high temps will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon. Tomorrow a small upper level disturbance will move overhead. This will bring us more clouds. Plus, we’ll have some isolated showers. High temps will only be in the 40s. So it will be a damp and chilly day like Sunday.

We’ll be dry and cool Wednesday and Thursday with high temps in the upper 40s to near 50. Then we’ll be watching the weather closely on Friday. As of this time the long-range models show an area of low pressure moving up along the east coast. It will bring us lots of rain by Friday afternoon. There could be a wintry mix to our west for a time. Then as the low moves to the northeast Friday night it could tap into some colder air. This could allow for the precip to turn into a wintry mix near our region. (Possibly) even to some brief snow. Here is what the GFS and Euro models show for Friday evening.

GFS Model Friday Night

European Model Friday Night

Both have the same trend, but earlier the GFS was colder with more snow. Now it’s backed off just a bit, and it closer to the Euro.

There is still a lot of time to talk about this feature. Still lots of time for more detail. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler