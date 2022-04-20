Talking to lots of folks lately, the consensus is that they are ready for some warmer weather. I think even the cold-weather lovers are ready for a little warming. Well unfortunately, yesterday did not feel like Spring… High temps only made it into the 50s.

High Temps Yesterday

This is well below the average of 71 degrees. Plus, the wind was very strong for a while. Today started off cold, but at least the wind has died down. High pressure has built in overhead.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine today, but it will still be chilly. While the surface wind won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday the light breeze will be out of the north/northeast. So high temps will only rise to the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

It is bone-dry outside. Dew points are in the 20s and 30s today. That is well below the average.

Dew Points

Tomorrow the center of the high pressure system will slide offshore. This will allow the wind to turn out of the south. So we’ll finally start to warm things up to closer to average. We’ll rise to near 70 during the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It will still be dry, but we’ll have a few thin clouds. It should be very nice out! We’ll be warm and dry Friday and Saturday with high temps in the 70s. I think we’ll get close to 80 by Sunday. The forecast still looks dry next weekend. I don’t want to jinx it, but it might finally be some nice weather to head to the beach. Keep in mind water temps are still in the 50s. So it may be more of a sunbathing/boardwalk day than a long swim.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler