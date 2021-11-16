Blog: Highs in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, but cold front coming Thursday night

It’s that time of year. Time to rake leaves. It took a long time for my trees to change color this year. They turned a beautiful orange/reddish color for about 5 minutes. Then they dropped most of their leaves. The falling leaves accelerated yesterday when the stronger winds moved in. However, today the winds will be much lighter.

High pressure is building into the region. The cold front has moved well offshore. There is a warm front to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine today. Winds will be light and out of the southwest. So high temp will rise to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Forecast Temps Today

I’d say that it will feel mild if you are in the strong sun and out of the breeze. However, it will be pretty chilly in the shade. Especially if you are closer to the shore where the breeze is typically stronger.

Tomorrow we’ll warm up quite a bit. High pressure will slide east a little. The warm front will move to the north, and the winds will increase a little out of the south. So high temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The wind will really increase out of the south/southwest on Thursday. Gusts will be up to 25mph out of the southwest. So that will not be a good day to rake leaves. We’ll be partly cloudy. High temps will rise to the low-to-mid 70s. (Possibly warmer). The models suggest that there will be a few showers over the Outer Banks, but they don’t have much rain in southeast Virginia during the day. By Thursday night the models do show a line of showers ahead of a strong cold front.

GFS Model (Thursday Night)

The front will move through by Friday morning. Other than some isolated showers early, Friday’s forecast looks dry. High temps will drop to the mid 50s. It will be chilly and breezy. We’ll stay dry and chilly on Saturday. Then we’ll warm up a bit on Sunday to the 60s. The weekend’s weather looks pretty good. I’ll have more on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

In National News… Recently a series of storms moved across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. This has caused some major flooding and damage in that region. About 275 people had to be rescued in Canada the other day. Thousands are without power. Here is the article with more information: Flooding in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler