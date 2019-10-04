Blog: Time To Chill Out!

Yesterday was rough for many. The heat was unbelievable in some of our inland locations. It hit 100 degrees in Petersburg, VA. Take a look:

High Temperatures Yesterday

Areas near the shore, like Norfolk, were milder. This was due to a weak cool front that stalled out over the area. While it was milder to the east. It was still humid everywhere. Today we will finally get some much cooler and drier air in the region. A cold front is moving through Hampton Roads as I write this.

Regional Weather Map

It started off muggy, but the humidity levels are going to drop like a brick. Take a look:

Humidity Forecast

Dew points will drop from the low 70s to low 50s today. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Temps may even drop a little later today. The wind will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph out of the north. It will be a very refreshing breeze this afternoon. There will be a few sprinkles as the front comes through, but then the sun will break out this afternoon. Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy and much cooler. Low temps will be in the upper 50s with 60s near the shore. It will be cool at the Friday night football games. Especially with the breeze.

Tomorrow will be a different world. Our bodies have not acclimatized to the cooler air. So with high temps in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon, many of us will feel a chill. You will probably need a jacket as you head out. Don’t get me wrong though. I will be lovin the cool down. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. There may be an isolated shower coming in off of the ocean, but it’s a low chance. On Sunday we’ll warm up a little bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will come up a little, but it won’t be bad. We’ll be partly cloudy. There may be an isolated shower, but it still looks like a low chance. We’ll be warmer on Monday with more humidity. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees. We’ll have a chance for some scattered rain showers between late Monday afternoon and Monday night. This will be due to a thicker layer of humidity. The chance is 30% in the afternoon and 40% in the evening. This will be our best chance for rain in weeks, but it’s still not a huge chance. Stay tuned for updates.

Things are finally quiet in the tropics. At least for now. Have a good weekend and enjoy the cooler weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler