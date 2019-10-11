Blog: Tidal Flooding And The Weekend Forecast

Yesterday we did clear up, and it turned into a nice day. (As expected). We had clear skies across most of the region this morning with some clouds over the Outer Banks. Overall things are quiet. However, there is one problem…Tidal flooding. There was some overwash across highway 12 late yesterday and again this morning. Part of highway 12 was closed down. There has already been some minor tidal flooding in the Hampton Roads region. This has been created by the latest weather pattern.

We have had a big area of low pressure sitting and growing well offshore. At the same time there has be been strong high pressure just to our west. This has kept a north breeze going out of the north between the 2 systems. This continues today.

Regional Weather Map

In fact…the low is edging west just a little today. So the winds will actually increase just a little bit compared to yesterday. The forecast does call for a few clouds coming in off of the ocean, but they won’t be as thick or as much as the last few days. Other than a stray shower over the Eastern Shore, we will be dry and mild today. High temps will be near 70. The wind will run out of the north at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

Tidal flooding was minor over the area with a few locations (like the Outer Banks) getting close to moderate levels. The high tide was between 6-9am, and it will be up again between 6-9pm. Here is the high tide forecast for Sewell’s Point:

Tide Forecast

Minor to moderate tidal flooding is expected this evening. Then it should go down tomorrow as the winds lighten up. More on that in a moment. Here is the tide forecast for a few other locations:

Tide Forecast

Some of these numbers may go up or down a little. So stay tuned for updates. There will be more overwash across the Outer Banks this evening. There will be minor to moderate tidal flooding across the Chesapeake Bay.

Tide Forecast Map (This Evening)

Tomorrow the low will slide farther offshore. The high will build in overhead. This will create a lot of sunshine. The north breeze will shut down, and temps will warm up. High temps will be in the mid-upper 70s. It will be very nice out.

Future Trak Saturday

During the day Sunday a cold front will move in from the west. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few rain showers by the late afternoon.

Future Trak (Sunday)

There will be a higher chance for rain Sunday night into Monday morning. High temps will be in the lower 70s. The front will stall out on Monday. So we won’t cool down. Highs will stay in the 70s. We’ll be mild and dry on Tuesday. Then we’ll have another front and another chance for rain on Wednesday.

Be careful if you are going to try to surf today. The surf is rough. Waves will be about 3-5 feet according to Surfline.com

Rough Surf On Surfline.com Camera

If the waves clean up, then maybe it will be good surf, but there is a high threat for rip currents regardless.

In national news… There is a big snowstorm happening over the north Central U.S. It’s a bit early for snow, but it’s very early for a big snow. Especially when you are talking about a foot or more. Here’s the story: Pre-Winter Blast

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler