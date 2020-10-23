Blog: The Weekend Starts Warm. Then Sunday Cools Down.

The day started off with some more fog this morning. We’ve had foggy mornings and mild afternoons for the past couple of days. We’ll have the same today. High pressure is in the region. We’ll have a light northeast wind.

Regional Weather Map

That light breeze should keep high temps mainly in the 70s today. By tomorrow the wind will be a little more out of the south/southwest. Otherwise, we’ll have the same setup with some fog in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. So high temps will bump up to the upper 70s to low 80s. Our model is calling for 82. I’m calling for about 80.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The large cold front that has been over the Midwest lately will finally move in on Sunday. It will drop the temperatures here big-time! Highs will only be in the 60s. Some models even have us near 60 during the afternoon.

Temps Sunday

There will be scattered rain showers in the region as well. The models vary on how much rain there will be, but I can see a day with scattered rain showers with clusters of drizzle in-between.

GFS Model Sunday

Either way it won’t last too long. The front will fall apart to our south by Monday. We’ll dry out through the day, and high temperatures will return to the 70s. we’ll be in the upper 70s by Tuesday. Then we’ll cool down a bit later in the week.

In the tropics we are still tracking hurricane Epsilon. It has passed east of Bermuda, and is now headed north into the north Atlantic.

Epsilon on Enhanced Satellite

Epsilon is moving as forecast. It is expected to become extra-tropical by the weekend.

Track Of Epsilon

We had some nice ocean swells from that system yesterday along the oceanfront. We’ll have more decent waves today.

NSSA Surf Championships

The surf will decrease by Sunday, but it will still be up a bit. However, the weather doesn’t look too nice for the “Surf for the Cure” event on Sunday. That will be in Virginia Beach. Maybe the forecast will change a bit before then.

Unfortunately, Epsilon isn’t the only thing we are tracking in the tropics. There is a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean that is moving generally north.

Tropical Satellite

It has a moderate chance of formation over the next few days. It could survive and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler