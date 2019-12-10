Blog: The Warm Breeze Becomes A Cold One Fast.

Temps this morning were great! We started off in the 60s, and we will be going up from there. We have a warm front that has pushed pretty far west. A strong cold front is moving east, and it will roll right over that warm front later today. High pressure is well offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We have a warm southwest breeze developing. Some of the gusts will be up to 25mph today. There were a lot of clouds in the area as of this writing. However, the clouds should break up a bit through the early afternoon. This should allow temps to jump to the mid-upper 70s later today. The record is 78 degrees in Norfolk (2007). I think we’ll get pretty close to that if the clouds do break up. If they don’t then we’ll be more in the low-mid 70s. Either way it will be cooler near the shore and on the Eastern Shore. Water temps are only in the upper 40s to near 50. So air temps will be more in the 60s near the shorelines. We won’t have much rain through the early afternoon. By the mid afternoon some scattered showers will move in from the northwest. However, the rain will really increase between the late afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The cold front will move through during the evening, and that will start the sharp temperature drop. There may be an isolated thunderstorm as the front swings through. Overnight the rain will become widespread. Temps will crash all the way down to the upper 30s north to low 40s south. For a brief time there will be a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow north of Hampton Roads.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

This should mostly melt as ground temperatures are well above freezing, and the air temperatures should also be above freezing. It may stick to a few grassy areas on the Northern Neck, but we’ll see. The rain should wrap up by midday tomorrow. Then we’ll be dry, cold, and breezy. High temps will only be in the mid 40s tomorrow. That’s about a 30 degree drop. Then we’ll be mostly clear and cold tomorrow night. Low temps will be in the low 30s.

We’ll be dry and chilly on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s again. We’ll be dry for most of Friday with only some isolated pm showers. High temps will be in the 50s. Then we’ll warm up again over the weekend into the 60s. However, it looks pretty wet from Friday night into Saturday. At least into the morning. The timing of the precip has already changed a bit since yesterday. It may change again. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler