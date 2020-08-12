Blog: The Quiet Weather Lasted For About 5 Minutes.

Last week I was looking forward to Monday. It looked like we would see some quiet weather. I even took the day off to take advantage of it while I could. Monday was quiet in terms of local weather and the tropics. Then 5 minutes later, the weather got active again.

Yesterday evening we had some heave downpours over parts of the Southside.

Storms Yesterday

There were several Flash Flood Warnings as the rain poured. I was running an errand into Norfolk, and I drove right through it. It was so heavy that it was hard to see for a time. Norfolk and Virginia Beach (NAS Oceana) had about 1.75″ of rain. Other locations missed out. Which is fine considering the recent stretch of wet weather.

Today we have high pressure offshore with a cool front stalling out just to our northwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll stay hot and humid since the front won’t make it through the region. High temps will aim for the low 90s with the heat indices back into the mid-upper 90s. With the high heat and humidity we’ll have the potential for some heavy rain this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop between 2 and 6pm.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Tomorrow the front will sit on top of us. Above that will be a weak upper level disturbance coming in from the west. These will both bring us more clouds, and a higher chance for rain. There will be isolated showers in the morning with scattered showers and storms from midday into the late afternoon. We could easily have some more heavy downpours in the area.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

The front looks like it will hang out near the region tomorrow into the weekend. The silver lining is that it won’t be too hot out. High temps will be in the upper 80s, and possibly even into the mid 80s through that time. Keep in mind that the humidity will stay high all the way into Sunday.

Staying in line with busy weather… Tropical depression 11 formed late yesterday over the central Atlantic.

Tropical Satellite

Today it is likely going to become tropical storm Josephine. It will continue to move west over the next day or two. Then it is forecast to move more northwest by the weekend into Monday.

Tropical Tracker

After that time the models tend to bend the system northward. For now the bulk of the forecast models keep it out to sea.

Forecast Models (Josephine??)

This includes the GFS, Euro, and many of the ensembles. It’s still early though. It still could trend west. So we’ll watch it closely over the next couple of days. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler