Blog: Thanksgiving Weather 2019!

This is just a quick holiday weather blog today. We are looking good in the region today. However, there will be travel problems over the central and western U.S.

National Travel Forecast Today

Locally and regionally we’ll have dry and breezy conditions. A cool front has moved offshore. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The northwest breeze will be strong at times. We may have a few gusts to 30mph. That will keep the temps down a bit. Highs will be in the upper 50s with some mid 50s north of Hampton Roads and a few 60s south. At least the weather will be dry over the entire region.

Regional Travel Today

We’ll be dry and chilly tomorrow for Black Friday. Temps will start in the 30s and 40s tomorrow morning with clear skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10mph. We’ll have lots of sun tomorrow with less wind. High temps will be more in the low 50s. We’ll be dry for most of Saturday with a few showers later in the day. Then widespread rain moves in for Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler