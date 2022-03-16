There’s no doubt that we are enjoying some mild weather for a stretch. We had high temps in the upper 60s yesterday, and we’ll be there again today. I wish we could have a repeat, but today will be a little different. First off… we do already have more clouds in the area, and we’ll have more clouds through the day. I’m hopeful that we’ll be partly cloudy for a good bit of the day, but we’ll see. High pressure is to our south, but moisture is increasing slowly.

Regional Weather Map

Even though we’ll have some clouds, it will still be nice out. We’ll be dry with a light southeast breeze. High temps will still be able to reach the upper 60s to near 70.

Forecast Temps Today

There may be some isolated showers by the early evening, but the bulk of the day will be dry.

Overnight the area of low pressure will approach from the west. There will be an upper level low along with it. Moisture will also increase tonight. So rain showers will increase. By tomorrow morning we will have some rain and a few thunderstorms. While this is typically the most stable part of the day, we may have enough wind shear to create a few strong storms.

Future Trak (Thursday Morning)

In fact… We have a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow morning. Gusty winds will be the main threat. Brief heavy downpours will also be possible. This will drop off by the late morning as the low moves to our northeast. Then we’ll dry out a little from midday onward. We’ll still have quite a bit of clouds. There will be some light and scattered showers until tomorrow evening. Winds will pick up out of the northwest. High temps will still manage the low-mid 60s.

Before the rain ends we could pick up about a half inch to an inch of rain in some areas. A few locations may only get a quarter of an inch.

Rainfall Forecast (Future Trak)

We’ll dry out on Friday as high pressure builds back into the region. It will be very nice out with highs in the 70s. We’ll stay warm on Saturday, but we’ll have some more scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s and the humidity will rise. We’ll be dry and mild on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

There was a good amount of snow across the country just last week. Recent warmth has melted a lot of it. So now only 17% of the country has snow pack. Take a look:

Snow Depth (U.S.)

This is the snow analysis from the National Weather Service (NOAA).

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler