Blog: Temps & Rain Chances Rise And Fall!

We started off this Monday with cold temps and mostly clear skies. I was concerned about patchy black ice from some of yesterday’s rain which could have frozen overnight. We have a cold/dry air mass in place. High pressure has moved overhead. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine today.

Regional Weather Map

However, high temperatures will only climb to near 40 degrees this afternoon. We’ll have a light wind out of the east/northeast. There is some very cold air in the Midwest. High temps up there will only be in the single digits over even near zero.

Temperatures Today

So we are on the edge of some of that today. However, tomorrow the wind will be light and out of the south. This will pull up some warmer and more humid air. High temps will run up to the low-mid 50s.

Warmer Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers from the morning through the early afternoon.

Future Trak (Midday Tomorrow)

A cold front will move through later in the day. This should dry things out late. Temps shouldn’t drop too fast. So you might be able to get out and enjoy the mild temps for a short time.

We’ll be dry and chilly on Wednesday. High temps will be in the 40s. Then we’ll warm up again on Thursday with more rain in the forecast.

GFS Model (Thursday)

High temps will bump back up to the low 50s. Rain will continue into Friday morning. There may be a brief wintry mix north of the metro early. (Northern Neck?) This should turn to chilly rain showers through the day. The models are pretty split on the weekend. I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler