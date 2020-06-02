Blog: Temps Heating Up. Tracking A 3rd Tropical System.

The weather was great yesterday as promised. We had a lot of sunshine, dry air, and mild temps. Today we are going to heat up. High temps will rise to the low 80s. Luckily the humidity isn’t too bad, but it will become moderate later today.

We have high pressure moving offshore. That is allowing for the winds to turn out of the southwest. They will run at 5-15mph today.

Regional Weather Map

There is a weak upper level disturbance dropping in from the northwest. This will increase our clouds for a while. It may create some spotty showers, but the chance for seeing them is pretty low. (15%). This is due to the still fairly dry air in place at the surface. By tomorrow we’ll have even more heat building into the region. High temps will rise to the low 90s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It will feel like the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon with the heat index. Luckily there will be a nice breeze out of the west/southwest. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day. We’ll have a cool front move into the region on Thursday, but I don’t think it’s going to cool things down much. I’ve still got high temps in the upper 80s to near 90. There will be some isolated showers. We’ll have high temps in the 80s Thursday and Friday with some scattered showers.

In the tropics there is now a 3rd system that may affect the Gulf Coast states by the weekend. It was a tropical depression (#3) this morning. However, by the time you read this, it may already become tropical storm Cristobol.

Tropical Satellite/Radar

It was looking increasingly healthy on satellite this morning. The Hurricane Hunters will investigate the system today. The forecast for the storm has changed over the last 24 hours. Yesterday, it looked like the east coast of Mexico or southern Texas could be hit according to several models. Today there are more models that are sending it towards eastern Texas or even coastal Louisiana.

Forecast Models

The latest forecast shows a good amount of uncertainty. Hence the wide cone in a couple of days.

Track of T.D. 3/T.S. Cristobol

We’ll have a better idea of where the system will go by the end of the day. We’ll be tracking it, and we’ll bring you the latest.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler